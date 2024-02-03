Shreyas Iyer pulled off a sensational catch which he took while running back to dismiss Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 on Saturday, February 3. Crawley, who was in good form, was batting on 76 runs off 78 balls with 11 fours and two sixes and tried to take the attack to Axar Patel. Instead, he miscued the ball which went high up in the air. Iyer at backward point ran behind and managed to keep his eyes on the ball before safely pouching it. It was a much-needed wicket for India at that stage with Crawley scoring runs at a quick pace. Castled! Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ollie Pope With Sensational Yorker During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Shreyas Iyer's Catch Here:

