Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne played a bit of mind games with Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney on January 3. This happened before he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon at the stroke of lunch. Shubman Gill tapped the ball to the leg-side and was walking towards the pitch when the stump microphone caught Steve Smith, standing at first slip, saying, "This is bulls***. Oi! Let's play," asking Shubman Gill to return to his crease and take guard quickly. While walking back, Gill responded to Smith, saying, "You take your time Smithy, nobody says anything to you." Marnus Labuschagne standing at leg-slip responded, "Yeah, you do." Gill's innings was cut short next ball as he danced down the track with Steve Smith taking the catch after he edged the ball. Shubman Gill Trolled After He Loses His Wicket on Last Ball Before Lunch on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Watch Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne's Exchange With Shubman Gill Before His Dismissal

View this post on Instagram

