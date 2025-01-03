Shubman Gill was trolled on social media after he lost his wicket on the last ball before lunch on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 3. The right-hander, who was included in India's playing XI after missing out in Melbourne, did well to absorb the pressure early on but needlessly stepped down the ground and threw his wicket away, which put India on the back foot. As he danced down the track, he edged the ball with Steve Smith taking a catch in the slips as the right-hander, who did a lot of hard work alongside Virat Kohli, was dismissed for 20 runs off 64 balls. Steve Smith '100%' Confident He Had His Hand Underneath the Ball After Third Umpire Denies His Incredible Attempt to Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

'Unsettling'

Shubman Gill getting out in the 20's and 30's after all the diligence, discipline and patience is very unsettling now. #ShubmanGill — Eshan Wagh (@omgitseshan) January 3, 2025

'Most Indian Batters Lacking Application'

The way Shubman Gill got out and that too seconds before lunch, proved my point again that in this tour most of our batters are lacking application which is required for Tests. Test cricket is most of the time calls for grinding yourself on the pitch rather than showing your… — Siddharth Chhaya - સિદ્ધાર્થ છાયા 🇮🇳 (@siddtalks) January 3, 2025

'What Was That From Shubman Gill'

'Strange Shot'

Bro seriously, What was that a strange shot of Shubman Gill, comes down the track and gets out on the very final ball of the session. 😅#ShubmanGill #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #RohitSharma #gautamGambhir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZbBlnlwxpe — Akaran.A (@Akaran_1) January 3, 2025

'Threw Away His Wicket'

Shubman gill stepped out on the last ball before the lunch and threw away his wicket. Wow #INDvsAUS — Deependra Singh (@Explainitdeep) January 3, 2025

