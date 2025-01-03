Shubman Gill was trolled on social media after he lost his wicket on the last ball before lunch on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 3. The right-hander, who was included in India's playing XI after missing out in Melbourne, did well to absorb the pressure early on but needlessly stepped down the ground and threw his wicket away, which put India on the back foot. As he danced down the track, he edged the ball with Steve Smith taking a catch in the slips as the right-hander, who did a lot of hard work alongside Virat Kohli, was dismissed for 20 runs off 64 balls. Steve Smith '100%' Confident He Had His Hand Underneath the Ball After Third Umpire Denies His Incredible Attempt to Dismiss Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

