Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan mocked Team India after their thrashing 10-wicket defeat against the host Australia by 10 wickets in the second Test of the five-match series in Adelaide. Vaughan uploaded a post on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where the fans gathered inside the ground after Australia's one-sided victory. He captioned the picture, "This is the field India needed for Travis Head." The star Australian batter was adjudged Player of the Match. Head smashed 140 runs in the first innings, which took the game away from the visitors. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Travis Head Clears the Air After Heated Exchange Against Mohammed Siraj During IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide, Says ‘Little Bit of Misunderstanding; We Move On.’

Michael Vaughan Jokingly Mocks Team India

This is the field India needed for Travis head … #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/M6hmnFVd9a — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)