Lucknow Super Giants dropped an interesting reaction to RCB's post which announced the appointment of Andy Flower as the new head coach. 'This should be fun. Go well, Andy," read their comment on RCB's post. For the record, Flower parted ways with Lucknow Super Giants at the end of the IPL 2023 season with the franchise hiring Justin Langer for the role. For the uninitiated, the rivalry between RCB and LSG has already gained a lot of momentum in the past two seasons with both teams involved in some memorable clashes, especially last season. Andy Flower Appointed as Royal Challengers Bangalore's New Head Coach for IPL 2024, Replaces Sanjay Bangar.

Lucknow Super Giants Share Reaction to RCB Appointing Mike Hesson

👀 This should be fun. Go well, Andy 🤝 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)