Tilak Varma has scripted a record, scoring the most number of runs between dismissals in T20I cricket in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025. The left-hander was in superb form, hitting 72* off just 55 deliveries, a knock which had four fours and five sixes and took India past the finish line in what was a thrilling run chase. With this, the 22-year-old also has now scored 318 runs, which is the most by a batter in T20I cricket. With this, he surpassed New Zealand's Mark Chapman, who had scored 271 runs between dismissals in 2023. Fans Hail 'Lone Warrior' Tilak Varma After Youngster Hits Unbeaten 72* as India Beat England by Two Wickets in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

Tilak Varma Has Most Runs Between Dismissals in T20Is

Tilak Varma🇮🇳 becomes the FIRST player to score 300 T20I runs between dismissals. Previous highest 271 runs by Mark Chapman🇳🇿 in 2023#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WjUhTreUJa — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 25, 2025

List of Batters With Most Runs Between Dismissals in T20Is

Most runs between dismissals in T20Is Most runs between dismissals in T20Is 🔥 𝟑𝟏𝟖* - 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐤 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒/𝟐𝟓 271 - Mark Chapman - 2023 240 - Shreyas Iyer - 2022 240 - Aaron Finch - 2018 #INDvsENG #INDvENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/QNhlDKjvEF — Himanshu (@himanshux_) January 25, 2025

