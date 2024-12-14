Veteran cricketer Tim Southee equalled legendary cricketer Chris Gayle in the list of most sixes in Test cricket. Southee achieved this historic feat on day 1 of the third Test against the England national cricket team at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Southee, who was playing his farewell Test match, slammed 23 off 10 deliveries, including one four and three sixes in the first innings. The great New Zealand cricketer Southee (98*) has now moved to fourth spot along with Gayle (98) in the most sixes list in Tests. Ahead of Southee are Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107), and Ben Stokes (133*) in the elite list. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: Tim Southee Receives Guard of Honour From England Cricketers in His Farewell Test (Watch Video).

Tim Southee Needs Two More Sixes to Hit 100 Test Maximums

Most Sixes by a batter in Test Cricket.. Ben Stokes - 133* Brendon McCullum - 107 Adam Gilchrist - 100#TimSouthee - 98* Chris Gayle - 98 Farewell Test for @BLACKCAPS legend in Whites..... Will he cross 100th 6 barrier in the 2nd Inning ?#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/rkc44Q2sdx — alekhaNikun (@nikun28) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)