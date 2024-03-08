India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and lauded the New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Tim Southee as they are playing their 100th Test. Sachin wrote, "Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been the torchbearers of New Zealand cricket ever since they burst onto the scene at the 2008 U-19 World Cup. It is only fitting that they also play their 100th Test match together around 16 years later. All the very best to them for their landmark match against familiar foes Australia." Williamson and Southee were seen with their kids as they walked on the ground just before the match. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee Enter Ground With Their Kids As Both Kiwi Superstars Complete 100 Tests During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Sachin Tendulkar

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been the torchbearers of New Zealand cricket ever since they burst onto the scene at the 2008 U-19 World Cup. It is only fitting that they also play their 100th Test match together around 16 years later. All the very best to them for their… pic.twitter.com/sFFWVUdJz5— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2024

