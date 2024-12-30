Travis Head's wicket of Rishabh Pant on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 turned the tide in Australia's favour, in which the all-rounder's unique celebration went viral, which was recreated from his earlier celebration from 2022, where the left-handed batter dipped his finger in ice-filled up during Sri Lanka tour after taking match-wining four for 10. Head recreated his celebration from 2022 and took to Instagram to share a story about dipping his index finger in a cup full of ice cubes. ‘Unique Celebration or Utter Disrespect’ Travis Head’s Gesture After Dismissing Rishabh Pant During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Travis Head's Instagram Story

Travis Head Recreates His Celebration

The hot finger placed in ice, Travis Head reprising an old celebration 😅 #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/CYV2auvdlq — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

