Star cricketer Travis Head was trolled heavily with funny memes after debutant speedster Harshit Rana dismissed him in the high-voltage opening Test between Australia and India in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rana, who had shown some promising signs earlier in his spell, claimed his maiden Test wicket in the form of dangerous Travis Head. During the 11th over of Australia's innings, Harshit delivered an unplayable delivery that castled Head's off-stump. Soon after Head's dismissal, the Australian batter was trolled heavily with funny memes. Fans Express Disappointment Over Virat Kohli's Failure on Day 1 In Ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth.

This was Personal!

Dear Travis Head, this was personal pic.twitter.com/4kPoIF8l0u — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) November 22, 2024

Travis Head vs KKR Pacers

Travis Head Travis Head vs vs other pacers KKR pacers pic.twitter.com/kJGdQhQxbE — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) November 22, 2024

Well Done Harshit Rana

KKR bowlers own Travis Head. Well done Harshit Rana, more to come 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2AYOjTXfVc — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 22, 2024

Debut Wicket for Harshit Rana

HARSHIT RANA GETS TRAVIS HEAD ON DEBUT. - What a moment for Rana, absolute peach. 🥶#INDvsAUS #BGT2024 pic.twitter.com/ursyb016s9 — 𝐈𝐳𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐧༉ (@IzhaanShaikh_) November 22, 2024

