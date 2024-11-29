Temba Bavuma's thumb got unusually stuck in his helmet grill during the SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 at the Kingsmead in Durban. This happened on Day 2 of the SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 when the South Africa national cricket team captain was probably adjusting his helmet with his gloves on when his thumb was stuck inside of the helmet grill. Despite attempting to free his thumb, Temba Bavuma did not seem to have much success initially and had to use his other hand to free himself. This happened in the 22nd over of the first innings and the video of this went viral on social media. South Africa managed just 191 in their first innings before bowling out Sri Lanka for just 42. Prabath Jayasuriya Becomes Fastest Sri Lankan and Joint Second-Fastest Bowler to Take 100 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During SL vs SA 1st Test 2024.

Watch Temba Bavuma's Finger Get Trapped In his Helmet Grill:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)