A young cricketer from Kashmir, Waseem Bashir, has been compared to Indian cricketer Umran Malik due to his pace. The bowler has troubled batsmen with his raw speed in domestic cricket. The 22-year-old is a part of the J&K U-25 team and bowls up to 145kmph.

Next 150kmph from Kashmir! Are there more Umran Maliks in J&K? Yes, this is Waseem Bashir, a 22-year-old pacer from Kashmir, who probably bowls over 145kmph (could even be 150kmph+)! He is a part of the J&K U-25 team and has been scaring batters with pace! #IPL teams take note pic.twitter.com/0ijkDt21xh — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 17, 2022

