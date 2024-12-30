Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious comments during the match on the field, specially to his teammates. On December 29, as India were facing Australia on Day 4 of the 4th Test at Melbourne, Rohit called Jadeja for bowling but also advised him 'usko daant mat dikha jyada' (Don't smile at him so much). Fans loved his raw and unfiltered comments caught on stump mic and it went viral on social media. Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media After Rohit Sharma Makes In-Form Jasprit Bumrah Take Heavy Workload On Day 4 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Advise to Ravindra Jadeja Goes Viral

🗣 Captain Rohit: "Aye Jaddu, usko daant mat dikha jyada yaar" 😂 #RohitSharma instructing #RavindraJadeja like he's unleashing a secret weapon! 🤩 😅#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 5, MON, 30th DEC, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/PbEqEcqepT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)