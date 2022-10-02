UAE's Vaishnave Mahesh tried to Mankad Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani during the encounter between the two teams in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. However, the Sri Lankan player was aware of the situation and managed to get inside her crease at the right time.

Survived

Run out of non-striker backing up attempted at #WomensAsiaCup 🚨 UAE legspinner Vaishnave Mahesh, in the middle of an excellent spell, tries to run out SL's Anushka Sanjeewani ahead of the fourth ball of the 17th over. Sanjeewani gets back inside the crease just in time. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) October 2, 2022

The Attempt

Anushka at non strikers end not De silva* — Prajin (@wcriccrazeprajn) October 2, 2022

