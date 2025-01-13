Some of the former India internationals, who also served as the Mumbai captain, were felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic Wankhede Stadium venue. The list of cricketers included the names of likes of Sunil Gavaskar to Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw. After the felicitation ceremony when Vinod Kambli was asked about his reaction, he reflected on his playing days for Team India at the Wankhede Stadium. Kambli pointed out that he smashed his first double century at the Wankhede Stadium against England. Kambli also adviced youngsters to work hard tirelessly if they have the aim to play for Team India. Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli Among Stalwarts Felicitated by MCA As Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Begin.

Vinod Kambli Reflects On His Playing Days For Team India

VIDEO | Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli remembered his playing days at the iconic Wankhede stadium post his felicitation by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Sunday. Here's what he said: "I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went onto… pic.twitter.com/e8G6GzZw3d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

