Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to score 23,000 runs in international cricket. Following this historic achievement, the right-hander was praised on Twitter for reaching this milestone.

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to reach the 2️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ run mark in Intl. cricket. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/42kHhGZY4y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2021

Most runs in International cricket, Virat Kohli is climbing the ladder. pic.twitter.com/ThwpMhsWac — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021

Virat Kohli Completed 23,000 Runs in international Cricket Fastest Batsman to reach this milestone Congratulations 🎉🎊 @imVkohli#ENGvsIND | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6FgD0wFMpH — Dinesh LiLawat  (@imDL45) September 2, 2021

