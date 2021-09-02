Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to score 23,000 runs in international cricket. Following this historic achievement, the right-hander was praised on Twitter for reaching this milestone.
See this tweet:
23K and counting...@imVkohli | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/l0oVhiIYP6
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021
Check out some reactions below:
See RCB's tweet:
Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to reach the 2️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ run mark in Intl. cricket. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/42kHhGZY4y
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2021
'That's Virat Kohi for you'
𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬 🙌
Virat Kohli for you 🤩
📷 AP #ENGvIND #Cricket #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vjQ7R3aSnY
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 2, 2021
Climbing the ladder, slowly and steadily:
Most runs in International cricket, Virat Kohli is climbing the ladder. pic.twitter.com/ThwpMhsWac
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2021
Congratulations Virat Kohli!
Virat Kohli Completed 23,000 Runs in international Cricket
Fastest Batsman to reach this milestone
Congratulations 🎉🎊 @imVkohli#ENGvsIND | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6FgD0wFMpH
— Dinesh LiLawat (@imDL45) September 2, 2021
King Kohli at the top:
@imVkohli 👑#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/KwcgIcoI5F
— Cult Boy🔔 (@MBVK183) September 2, 2021
