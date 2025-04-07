Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback to the Mumbai Indians side in the fifth match of the IPL 2025. He was out injured for three months since January and missed the ICC Champions Trophy, but finally he is fit and got back to action. During the MI vs RCB match, which was his first match of the season, he had a nice battle going on with in-form Virat Kohli. Kohli also engaged in a fun banter with him as he pushed Bumrah gently from the non-striker's end as Bumrah was returning to his run up. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Batter To Reach 13,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Get Engaged in Fun Banter

Why is this video 90 minutes long... 🥺💙❤ Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/H6co5trkpW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #MIvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/tC3nZK2Qk1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)