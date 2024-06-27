Virat Kohli was spotted performing a hilarious mimicry in the Indian national cricket team dressing room as rain delayed the start of the IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on Thursday, June 27. Rain came and went all morning in Guyana before the toss took place at 8:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), and the play started off soon after. As the rain continued to pour at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, Kohli was seen imitating someone in the dressing room, and this left Suryakumar Yadav in splits. It was, however, not very clear as to who Kohli was imitating in the viral video. Fan Spotted Wearing Pakistan Jersey With Virat Kohli’s Name During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final in Guyana, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Virat Kohli's Mimicry As Rain Delays Start of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024:

"The biggest wicket is Rohit Sharma" 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ziI8y38bf — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)