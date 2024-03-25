Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their opening match of the IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings. Eyeing a comeback to the winning ways, RCB engage in an intense practice session ahead of their second match against Punjab Kings at home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Amidst the practice, star batter Virat Kohli was also spotted training in the nets, smashing the ball preparing for a hard-fought battle against PBKS. Fans loved to see him pumped up and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat Eyes Long-Term Role As Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Wicket-Keeper Batter.

Virat Kohli Sweats It Out in the Nets

#TATAIPL 2024 set to roll at the M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru 🏟️@RCBTweets host the @PunjabKingsIPL in an exhilarating contest 🤜🤛 Which team will gain 2️⃣ points after tonight? 🤔#RCBvPBKS | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/jKR6HH3iJZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2024

