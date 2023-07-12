England Women are locking horns with Australia Women in the first ODI of the 2023 Women's Ashes. Australia won the toss and opted to bat field. After losing skipper Alyssa Healy early, Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry steadied the innings and notched up a half-century stand for the second wicket. However, the stand was broken courtesy of a breathtaking catch by Sophie Ecclestone. In the 13th over, Ecclestone took a blinder of a catch at mid-off to send Litchfield back into the hut. How to Watch ENG-W vs AUS-W, 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of England vs Australia Women's Ashes Cricket Match With Time in IST

Sophie Ecclestone Pulls off 'Unreal' Grab to Dismiss Phoebe Litchfield

