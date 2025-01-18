'Where is Karun Nair?' was the question that fans asked on social media after the Vidarbha batter did not find any place in India's national cricket team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and ODI series against England. Karun Nair has been in scintillating form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, hitting five hundreds in seven matches and averaging a jaw-dropping 752. However, he did not find a place in the Indian team for the IND vs ENG ODI series and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and Dubai. Fans were left baffled at the non-selection of the Vidarbha batter and shared their thoughts on the same. India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped.

Where is Karun Nair? What is the purpose of performing in domestic cricket if it’s not considered? Why, then, is playing in domestic cricket mandatory? You could have selected anyone you wished. Who in this team is currently in form?#ChampionsTrophy2025 #Teamindia pic.twitter.com/nPuc6TCrvH — ✨Nikita Dubey ✨ (@BanarasiChhori9) January 18, 2025

No Karun Nair. Just make a note of it.#ChampionsTrophy — Bhaskar Ganekar (@BhaskarGanekar) January 18, 2025

BCCI has been crying about domestic since the end of the test series and now they didn't pick karun nair who has an average of 752 in VHT. Why will players play domestic now when you're not gonna select them even after sensational performances? BCCI only selects ipl players. — leisha (@katyxkohli17) January 18, 2025

Why they have not found a place for Karun Nair. How many players they selected from the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy? — Hemant (@hemant_architec) January 18, 2025

What thoughts behind not selecting Karun Nair, how people justifying the decision? Those extraordinary minds should tell What a player should do for selection? #ChampionsTrophy2025 #KarunNair pic.twitter.com/ihpampqObg — अनुज यादव 🇮🇳 (@Hello_anuj) January 18, 2025

Karun nair kaha h? @BCCI — NIRAJ SANCHETI (@nrjsancheti) January 18, 2025

