Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a return to domestic cricket after the 2022-23 season, managed just four runs in his first Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for Mumbai. Jaiswal, who opened the batting with Rohit Sharma scored a boundary in the first over but then got trapped leg-before in the second, giving pace Auqib Nabi Dar the final laugh. Jaiswal recently earned his maiden ODI call-up for a series against England, and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. List of India National Cricket Team Players To Take Part in Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Who Will Play in Upcoming Matches of Domestic Tournament After Featuring in BGT

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Flop Show

Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for 5 in 8 balls. pic.twitter.com/a34eDn6IDz — Nick. (@CricWithNick) January 23, 2025

