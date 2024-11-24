Left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. Jaiswal achieved this feat during the first Test of the five-match series between Australia and India. The India national cricket team dominated the second day of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul providing a solid start. Jaiswal completed his century in 206 deliveries to score his maiden Test century in Australia. This is Jaiswal's fourth Test century. Notably, Jaiswal was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings, and the Indian opener replied to his critics with a stunning century, which has helped his side to a strong position in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia. In 2024, Jaiswal has amassed over 1,200 runs in 12 matches in the longest format. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Maiden Fifty In Australia, Reaches Landmark During IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Yashsvi Jaiswal Scores Century in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 🔥 A very special moment early on Sunday morning in the Perth Test as the immensely talented @ybj_19 brings up his maiden Test 100 on Australian soil. He registers his 4th Test ton 👏 Live -… pic.twitter.com/S1kn2sWI0z — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2024

