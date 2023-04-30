Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his fourth half-century in IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 30. The left-hander has been one of the most consistent youngsters in the tournament and has got to this mark off 32 balls. He also hit seven fours and three sixes in this knock. Rohit Sharma Completes 150 Indian Premier League Matches As Captain, Achieves Feat in IPL's 1000th Game Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Half-Century

Jaiswal 51* (32) - Another day, another... 🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023

