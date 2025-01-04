The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the fifth Test at Sydney with the BGT series on the line. The important match also known as the ‘Pink Test’ had all the drama with young Sam Konstas showing aggression. Indian players also made comments on Konstats’ every actions later in the matches. After the right-handed batter missed multiple deliveries, Yashasvi Jaiswal took an opportunity to take a dig at Sam Konstas. He said, “shot nahi lag rahe kya abhi?” Watch the funny video below. ‘Yes Bumrah There Is Your Man Now’: Virat Kohli Encourages Jasprit Bumrah as He Bowls to Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledges Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 2

🗣 "𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙣𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙜 𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙮𝙖 𝙖𝙗𝙝𝙞?" 😂 What goes around, comes around! #Jaiswal giving #SamKonstas a taste of his own medicine, desi style! 🤣#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/o7XAV0M5HU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

