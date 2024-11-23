Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed some fantastic batting when he scored 90* on Day of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth. After failing in the first innings, Jaiswal capitalised on his opportunity in the second innings. He also took the opportunity to tease Marnus Labuschagne at one point when Jaiswal was out of the popping crease and Marnus was preparing to throw the ball at the stumps after collecting it. Jaiswal kept teasing him by staying just out of the crease. Marnus also faked a throw trying to scare Jaiswal. Fans loved the banter between them and made the video viral on social media. Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Brendon McCullum's Record For Most Sixes In Single Calendar Year in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Teases Marnus Labuschagne

