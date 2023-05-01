Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant hundred in the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match on Sunday, April 30. The left-hander struck a fine century, his first in IPL, as Rajasthan Royals posted 212/7 in the first innings. His side did not manage to win the match in the end with Mumbai Indians' Tim David blasting three sixes in the final over, but he surely impressed everyone with his 124-run knock. Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Rajasthan Royals Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match

.@ybj_19 rose to the occasion and scored his Maiden IPL century as he receives the Player of the Match award 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/trgeZNGiRY #IPL1000 | #TATAIPL | #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/KfCyvlwUXE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2023

