A month of breathtaking Test cricketing action starts with Zimbabwe taking on the challenge of West Indies. The Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 4 (Saturday). The first day's play of the ZIM vs WI 1st Test has a scheduled time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies Test series in India in the absence of a official broadcaster. Fans can access the live streaming of the ZIM vs WI Test series on FanCode app and website.Shoaib Malik Receives Guard of Honour on His 500th T20 Match by Rangpur Riders Teammates During BPL 2023 Clash Against Dhaka Dominators (Watch Video).

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Grit vs Determination. It's a Test of Character as Zimbabwe host West Indies in a 2-match Test series. 1st Test begins tomorrow 13:30 IST, streaming LIVE & Exclusive on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/0VDzJhHtAE pic.twitter.com/9Kgd2WyqU0 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 3, 2023

