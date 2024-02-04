Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes seemingly 'gave up' his WrestleMania main event spot to the returning Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and now the People's Champ will be the one to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship Wrestlemania 40. Ahead of the clash, The Rock shared a post on social media thanking the fans for their response calling it 'Undeniable'. He thanked Cody for leaving the spot for him and warned Roman saying there is 'Only one head of the table'. The Rock and Roman Reigns’ Segment From WWE Smackdown Officially Becomes WWE's Most Disliked Video On YouTube.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Post Thanking Fans

There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time.… pic.twitter.com/LQI6gMdpIs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2024

