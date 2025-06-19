Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao scored two goals each as Juventus registered a dominant 5-0 win over Al-Ain to kickstart their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign on a high, on June 19. The Frenchman gave Juventus the lead at the Audi Field in Columbia as early as in the 11th minute of the match and it was doubled by Francisco Conceicao in the 21st minute. Kenan Yildiz further stamped Juventus' authority on this game when he scored in the 31st minute. Things kept getting worse for Al-Ain with Juventus netting a fourth just before the break, with Randal Kolo Muani finding the back of the net for the second time. Francisco Conceicao netted Juventus' fifth and last goal of the match in the 58th minute to cap off a dominant performance by the Italian giants. Real Madrid 1–1 Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Yassine Bounou Saves Federico Valverde’s Late Penalty As Saudi Giants Hold Los Blancos To a Draw in Xabi Alonso's First Match As Manager.

Al-Ain vs Juventus Result

A five-star performance to kick-start Juventus' #FIFACWC journey. 🌟 — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 19, 2025

