Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational brace as Al-Nassr defeated Damac 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, November 29. The Knights of Najd, with this win, narrowed their gap with the top two on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with only three points separating them and second-placed Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute from the penalty spot and later, added another in the 79th minute. Damac were reduced to 10 men for a good part of the second half after Abdelkader Bedrane saw a red card in the 56th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo completed 915 career goals. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal Amongst FIFA Men's Player 2024 Nominees; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe in Contention for Attackers Category in the Best Football FIFA Awards.

Al-Nassr Beat Damac in Saudi Pro League 2024-25

