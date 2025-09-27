Defending champions Bayern Munich continued their winning streak in the ongoing Bundesliga 2025-26, beating Werder Bremen convincingly in front of their home crowd as Harry Kane capped off a historic night. Johanthan Tah gave the hosts an early lead, scoring in the 22nd minute. Star player Harry Kane soon doubled the scoreline for Die Roten, converting a penalty in the 45th minute. However, it was Kane's second goal that stole all the attention, as the England captain became the fastest player ever to score 100 goals for Bayern Munich across formats by completing a brace in the 65th minute. Konrad Laimer drove the final nail in Werder Bremen's coffin, scoring the fourth goal for defending champions in the 87th minute. Eventually, Bayern Munich notched up their fifth successive win in the Bundesliga 2025-26 and maintained their dominance in the standings with 15 points. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Win Big

𝟰 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀. 𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀. 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 👏❤️ A special night at the Allianz Arena! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/jOuyWto8LE — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 26, 2025

Watch Goal Video Highlights

