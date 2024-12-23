Jesus Navas received a guard of honour from both Real Madrid and Sevilla players at the start of the La Liga 2024-25 match between these two teams, on December 22. The 39-year-old made the final appearance of his career which spanned two decades in Sevilla's 2-4 loss to Real Madrid. Earlier, he had announced that he would retire at the end of 2024 due to a persistent hip injury. The legendary Spanish right-back walked out at the Santiago Bernabeu to a standing ovation and also was presented a signed Real Madrid jersey by Luka Modric after the guard of honour. Jesus Navas was part of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team. Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo On Scoresheet As Los Blancos Move Past Barcelona With Comprehensive Victory.

Jesus Navas Receives Guard of Honour

Fans Give Standing Ovation to Jesus Navas

