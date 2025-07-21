Born on July 21, 2000, regarded as one of the finest footballers of the current generation, Erling Haaland celebrates his 25th birthday today in 2025. The Manchester City and Norway national football team star striker is already regarded as one of the best prospects in world football. For Manchester City, Erling Haaland has 124 goals and 21 assists in just 146 matches. For his previous side Borussia Dortmund, he had 86 goals and 23 assists in just 89 games. A legend in the making, Erling Haaland already enjoys more than 250 goals in his club football career, as he turns 25. Erling Haaland Breaks Lionel Messi’s Record Scoring 250 Club Career Goals in 311 Games, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match.

'GOAL MACHINE'

'King'

Yaaallaahhh!! It’s the birthday of the king and the legend HAALAND! 👑🔥 Proud that the best player belongs to age 25💥⚽️ @ErlingHaaland pic.twitter.com/0ypAJfkj9e — ‏Extinguished Light (@pviryx) July 21, 2025

'Best Striker in The World'

Happy 25th birthday to the best striker in the world sincee 2020 Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/glz3g5CbPz — Phil (@philip93_20) July 20, 2025

'Happy 25th'

Happy 25th birthday To Erling Haaland 💙✌️🐐 pic.twitter.com/w1N0Vg8G6n — BOiGpee (@Boigpee) July 20, 2025

'Makes Scoring Look Like Breakfast'

Happy Birthday, Erling Haaland! 🎉 Still can’t believe we’ve got a striker who makes scoring look like breakfast. Absolute machine!🤖💀 pic.twitter.com/imFDePI5kc — Niroj🩵 (@NirojTheCityzen) July 21, 2025

'Nordic Legend'

