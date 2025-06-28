Kevin De Bruyne is celebrating his 34th birthday today, in 2025, being born on June 28, 1991. The ace Belgian attacking midfielder known primarily for his playmaking skills, is one of the best in the business, together with his goalscoring and assist-providing attributes. Kevin De Bruyne is a Manchester City legend and it wouldn't be wrong to term him as one of the greatest ever to play for the English side in history. For Manchester City, De Bruyne has made 422 appearances, scoring 108 goals and providing 177 assists, winning prestigious trophies including the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The CAM is all set to formally join SSC Napoli on July 1, 2025. He has also played in 111 matches for Belgium national football team. How Much is Cristiano Ronaldo's New Contract With Al-Nassr Worth in INR? Check Every Detail of CR7's Salary.

'Man Who Made Me Fall in Love'

Happy Birthday to the man who made me Fall in Love with This Beautiful Sport..🎉❤️😍 King KEVIN DE BRUYNE 🥺👑💙 pic.twitter.com/r3PIuxszHz — Kannada 💛❤️ Cityzen 💙 (@Kavirajamarga21) June 28, 2025

'Happy 34th'

'Greatest To Ever Play For Our Club'

Happy Birthday, Kevin De Bruyne! 🥳 @KevinDeBruyne Thank you everything, Kev 👑 Your unparalleled vision and playmaking were crucial to Man City’s dominance and without you, the 2022-23 treble would likely have been out of our reach. The Greatest to ever play for our club. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hIooPTbe9Y — Amit Sharma (@AmitSha42722770) June 28, 2025

'My King'

When I first saw u play for Wolfsburg at Bundesliga I Became your fan instantly Nothing gives me more joy than see u play football The legacy u created to become the greatest pl player of all time None will ever match it Happy birthday My king KEV🐐💙👑🪄 OHH KEVIN DE BRUYNE!!! pic.twitter.com/Ms2soQqL5H — Sam¹⁰¹⁷¹⁸⁹³ #DeBruyneDay🐐 (@KDB_Messi_1017) June 28, 2025

'Greatest Midfielder Of All Time'

Happy Birthday to the greatest midfielder of all time, Kevin De Bruyne ❤ pic.twitter.com/eBSU0HRa8k — Rodri (@16_Rodri_) June 28, 2025

'City Legend'

Happy 34th Birthday to City legend, Kevin De Bruyne. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/aYfe02VVZs — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) June 28, 2025

'New Journey at Napoli Awaits'

Happy 34 th birthday The greatest midfielder of all time My goat King 👑Kevin de bruyne Thanks for making me love this sport seeing u play is the best feeling for me new journey at napoli awaits so Stay fit and keep playing forever idolo love u and will support u forever❤. pic.twitter.com/sxSAztBUiy — Ritayan#DeBruyneDay (@huihuian69) June 27, 2025

