Kevin De Bruyne is celebrating his 34th birthday today, in 2025, being born on June 28, 1991. The ace Belgian attacking midfielder known primarily for his playmaking skills, is one of the best in the business, together with his goalscoring and assist-providing attributes. Kevin De Bruyne is a Manchester City legend and it wouldn't be wrong to term him as one of the greatest ever to play for the English side in history. For Manchester City, De Bruyne has made 422 appearances, scoring 108 goals and providing 177 assists, winning prestigious trophies including the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The CAM is all set to formally join SSC Napoli on July 1, 2025. He has also played in 111 matches for Belgium national football team. How Much is Cristiano Ronaldo's New Contract With Al-Nassr Worth in INR? Check Every Detail of CR7's Salary.

'Man Who Made Me Fall in Love'

'Happy 34th'

'Greatest To Ever Play For Our Club'

'My King'

'Greatest Midfielder Of All Time'

'City Legend'

'New Journey at Napoli Awaits'

