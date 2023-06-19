Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly match will take place on June 19, 2023 (Monday). The match will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia and has a scheduled start time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately fans in India cannot watch the Indonesia vs Argentina International Football match live on TV since there is no official broadcaster of this match in India. Fans can follow Indonesia vs Argentina International Friendly match on online platforms. VUSport are likely to live stream the game for its fans in India, on its app. Although it is yet to be confirmed. You can follow the score updates on the official twitter handle of Argentina football team.

Indonesia vs Argentina, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🏆 #SelecciónMayor En un click 🖱, todos los datos del Gelora Bung Karno, recinto que será testigo del encuentro amistoso entre #Argentina 🇦🇷 e #Indonesia 🇮🇩 📝 https://t.co/f3icX0VueQ pic.twitter.com/orXjsHdp8b — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 19, 2023

