Nigeria is up and ready to face Angola in the 1st quarterfinal of the AFCON 2023. The quarterfinal match between Nigeria vs Angola will be played at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Nigeria vs Angola match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘Good Game’, Internet Sensation IShowSpeed Greets Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son After Al-Nassr Under-13 Match (Watch Video)

Nigeria vs Angola

🏆🌍 Les quarts de finale de la #CAN2023 ça commence aujourd'hui sur beIN SPORTS !



🇳🇬🇦🇴 18H : Nigeria - Angola

🇨🇩🇬🇳 21H : RD Congo - Guinée



🤔 Vos pronostics ? #beINCAN2023 pic.twitter.com/kAowyTboQk— beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)