Mauricio Pochettino will look to fine tune the USMNT in the next Internationakl friendly in which USA will cross punches against Costa Rica on Thursday, January 23. The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida, USA and it will start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast viewing option of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot get USA vs Costa Rica live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. Sadly, there would be no live stream viewing option of this match as well in India. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. IShowSpeed Meets 'Lionel Messi' in Argentina? YouTuber Dances With Inter Miami Star Mascot, Video Goes Viral.

United States of America vs Costa Rica International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

All your viewing options for tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jpPYIsIU2a — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)