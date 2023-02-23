Inter Milan got a narrow victory over FC Porto in the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 at San Siro, Milan. The home side got their first big opportunity in the 13th minute but Lautaro Martinez failed to convert a free header. Porto's Marko Grujic then forced a big save from Andre Onana to keep the score level. The first half ended with a 0-0 scoreline. The Portuguese club was reduced to 10 men as Otavio was red-carded. Finally, substitute Romelu Lukaku scored a brilliant volley in the 86th minute of the game, which turned out to be the winner. You can watch the highlights of the match here.

Inter Milan 1–0 Porto

Inter secure the win at San Siro 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/ktY9UScyZf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 22, 2023

