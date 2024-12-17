After some travelling issues with their flight, Real Madrid players have finally landed in Qatar for their clash against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup 2024 final. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and other Real Madrid players have arrived in Qatar and they will train before the Intercontinental Cup 2024 match which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 18. Although there are still some players which will be missing from the lineup due to their injuries, Real Madrid have their final third ready with Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde ready to attack in midfield. Kylian Mbappe Named in Real Madrid Squad Ahead of Intercontinental Cup 2024 Final Against Mexican Side Pachuca.

Real Madrid Players Arrive in Qatar

