LA Galaxy defeated New York Red Bulls 2-1 after early goals from Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Jovelijic inside the first 15 minutes to clinch the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 title. LA Galaxy also won their record-extending sixth MLS Cup. The grand finale looked like a one-sided affair after Paintsil and Jovelijic scored goals for LA Galaxy inside the first 15 minutes. However, the Red Bulls clawed back in the 28th minute after Sean Nealis scored a superb goal. Both sides had chances in the second half, but LA Galaxy held their nerves and sealed their first MLS Cup since 2014. MLS Registers Second Highest Attendance in 2024 Season Among Global Soccer Leagues; Surpasses La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A to Set League Record.

LA Galaxy are Champions of MLS Cup

