Matheus Klich struck a brace as Leeds United advanced to the third of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Barnsley. Klich struck in the 32nd and 56th minute after a brilliant goal by Luis Sinisterra which opened the scoring in the 21st minute. Barnsley on the other hand could pull only one back through Mats Juel Andersen.

Leeds United vs Barnsley Result:

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲:: A Klich brace and Sinisterra wonder goal seals our progression to the next round of the Carabao Cup — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2022

Leeds United vs Barnsley Video Highlights:

