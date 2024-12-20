The first half of the Tottenham vs Man United encounter did not look like it ended up in a high-scoring contest as Dominic Solanke scored a goal in the 15th minute to put the Spurs ahead. No more goals were scored in the first half. The second half of the match made it a seven-goal thriller after Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead for Tottenham and in the 54th minute Solanke completed his brace. Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo fought back with a couple of quick goals but Son Heung-min scored in the dying moments of the match to keep Tottenham in charge. Jonny Evans struck a goal for the Red Devils in the final moments of the game but it was not enough and Ruben Amorim's men are knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2024-25. Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal Beat Their Respective Opponents To Reach Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal.

Tottenham vs Man United Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)