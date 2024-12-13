Inter Miami CF had a great MLS 2024 season winning their first Supporters’ Shield title and also booked a spot in the prestigious new Club World Cup 2025 tournament. Sadly, the side was eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup 2024. Entering the new season, the side has already made some changes in the squad including the coach and now have unveiled their new away kit for the MLS 2025 season. Team captain and star player Lionel Messi was seen in the new kit. Check out the images below. Lionel Messi Gets His Own Skin in Fortnite! Inter Miami Captain to Star in Battle Royale Game.

Lionel Messi Pictured in Inter Miami’s New Jersey

The Fortitude Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2025 Season 🖤 Details: https://t.co/TuobFxDVuW pic.twitter.com/7IbJaSUR5I — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 12, 2024

More Pictures of Inter Miami's New Kit

Strength, resilience, unity ✨ The Fortitude Kit has arrived. Wear the pride of Inter Miami 🖤🩷 Get yours here: https://t.co/Ab9l8gxwt3 pic.twitter.com/cplngj2B4J — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 12, 2024

