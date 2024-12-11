Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi’s move to MLS (Major League Soccer) shocked many. But the star won two titles with the lowest-ranked side at the time and even was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the MLS 2024 season. His performances and gameplay made a huge impact on the MLS as the league enjoyed a massive surge in sales and viewership. Messi, who started a few new ventures in the US, will now have a dedicated skin in the Fortnite game. The multiplayer game is one of the most played games in the world. ‘We Have Messi, Ronaldo Can F*ck Himself’: UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Comments (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Gets His Own Skin in Fortnite

MESSI x FORTNITE IS COMING SOON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jct3iejTxJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 10, 2024

