Manchester City is in deep trouble at the moment. Losing ground in the title race the side is already burdened with 115 Premier League rule-breach charges that threatened their position in England’s top-flight football. As per the latest report from the Times Sports, the charges are now totalling 130 because there was confusion over some of the rules listed in relation to particular seasons. The ruling on the case could be delivered before the end of January 2025. But Manchester City has the option to appeal the final verdict will likely drag on into next season. Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Provocative Comment After Manchester City Manager Denies Him Autograph (Watch Video).

Manchester City to Face 130 Charges Now

The original 115 alleged charges handed to Man City have been extended to 130, according to @TimesSport. pic.twitter.com/DmYwpcI2Ce — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 10, 2024

