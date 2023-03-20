Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and Marcel Sabitzer also got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came back from being a goal down to beat Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup 2022-23 quarterfinal on Sunday, March 19. Fulham had the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 50th minute of the contest, but both he and Willian were shown red cards. While Willian was given marching orders as he denied a goal-scoring opportunity with his hands, Mitrovic was sent off as he protested and pushed the referee. With this result, Manchester United have entered the semis of the FA Cup, where they next face Brighton. Barcelona 2–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Franck Kessie's Late Strike Helps Catalan Giants Win El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United vs Fulham Goal Video Highlights

It's another trip to Wembley for @ManUtd! 🏟 The Red Devils came back from a goal down to seal a 3-1 win and their place in the #EmiratesFACup semi-finals for a record-breaking 31st time! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PwI78OQyEl — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2023

