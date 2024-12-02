Manchester United have now secured their back-to-back wins, which thus lead to a positive start for new Man United boss Ruben Amorim. Man United were phenomenal against Everton. The Red Devils completely dominated Toffees at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock to score the first goal from Manchester United. Joshua Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Both Rashford and Zirkzee completed their braces in the second half. Ruben Amprim will be happy with the team's performance. Real Madrid 2–0 Getafe, La Liga 2024–25: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe Strike As Los Blancos Secure Three Vital Points.

Man United vs Everton Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)