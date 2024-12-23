Liverpool continued their good form in the Premier League 2024-25 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 on Sunday, December 22. With this victory in the goal-fest, the Reds have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Alexis Mac Allister doubled Liverpool's lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 36th. James Maddison pulled one back in the 41st before Dominik Szoboszlai ensured Liverpool maintained a two-goal lead. After the break, Mohamed Salah scored twice before Dejan Kulusevski netted in the 72nd minute. However, Dominic Solanke was able to take the scoreline to 3-5 before Luis Diaz netted the final goal of the game. Manchester United 0-3 Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25: Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo Score as Cherries Defeat Ruben Amorim's Red Devils.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Result

