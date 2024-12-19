Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Southampton away from home and have sealed a spot in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinals. Liverpool took an easy lead in the first half after Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott scored a goal each. The second of the Southampton vs Liverpool match was goalless for the Reds. Cameron Archer struck a goal in the 59th minute which helped the Saints come a step closer to Liverpool. Southampton were only able to bag a single goal which was not enough and they gave away a chance to get to the next stage of the EFL Cup 2024-25. Arsenal 3–2 Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024–25: Gabriel Jesus Hat-Trick Help Gunners Seal Semi-Final Spot Over the Eagles (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Southampton vs Liverpool Result

Southampton vs Liverpool Goals Video Highlights

The highlights as we progressed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup 🙌🎬 pic.twitter.com/Xx8MPplffW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2024

